SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells $620,631.06 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $620,631.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $194.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.23, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.12. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

