Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

TSLX stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.