Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. Skillz shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 158,258 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 608.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 731,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

