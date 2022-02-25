SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Cowen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $11.05 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $528,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

