SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.67

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 3812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59.
SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
