Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

SNBR stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $55.18 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

