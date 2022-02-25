SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SM opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SM. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

