SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $128.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $712.62 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 70,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,212. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $842.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.39.
About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.