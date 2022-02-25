SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $128.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $132.00 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $640.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $712.62 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 70,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,212. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $842.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.39.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.