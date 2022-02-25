Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.17 million to $15.30 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $58.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.92 million to $59.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $63.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.01 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMSI. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 459,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 442,279 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 215,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

