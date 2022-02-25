Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,670 at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,685 ($22.92) to GBX 1,670 ($22.71) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.82) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.71) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,672.75 ($22.75).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,239.50 ($16.86) on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,184 ($16.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,607.17 ($21.86). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,295.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The company has a market cap of £10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

