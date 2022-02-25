Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.45

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and traded as low as $48.67. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 35,504 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

