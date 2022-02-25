Snowball (SNOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,432.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $21,432.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.41 or 0.06878751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,311.97 or 0.99843563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,506,521 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,660 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.