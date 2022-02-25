Societe Generale Upgrades La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) to “Buy”

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LFDJF opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

