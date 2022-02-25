Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $3.36. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 120,693 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 14.07%.
Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)
Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.
