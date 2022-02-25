Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

