Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of SON stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.13. 8,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,741. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

