Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,198 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

