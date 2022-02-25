Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.
NYSE:SWN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 957,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,363,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
