SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $17,120.44 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 244.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,065,989 coins and its circulating supply is 10,824,846 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

