SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 48,902 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,336% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,406 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.99 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.30.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

