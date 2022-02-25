Sportcash One Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $203,361.84 and approximately $152,478.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.30 or 0.06913681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.27 or 0.99605276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047914 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

