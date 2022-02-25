Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sprott to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Sprott alerts:

NYSE SII traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 76,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,774. Sprott has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $993.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.12.

SII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sprott by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.