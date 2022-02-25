Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $320,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $571,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 160,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

