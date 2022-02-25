SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Shares of SPXC stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. 185,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,779. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPX by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in SPX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SPX (Get Rating)
SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
