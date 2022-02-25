Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,298,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,682,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,517,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,724,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 183,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

EWQ opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

