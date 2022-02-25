Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Dorman Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,805,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

