Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

CHPT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

