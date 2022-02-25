Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $12,840,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 162,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 92,008 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 84,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

