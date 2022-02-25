Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 1,501 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,334. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

