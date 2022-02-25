SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

