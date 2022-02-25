SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.17.

SSR Mining stock opened at C$25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$26.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

