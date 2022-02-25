St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS) Trading 7.5% Higher

St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.
About St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) (CVE:CBS)
Featured Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James Gold Corp. (CBS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.