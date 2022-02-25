Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $947.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

