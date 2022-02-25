Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price (up previously from C$76.00) on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.85.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$66.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.79. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$47.35 and a 52-week high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77.

In other news, Director Theresa Jang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock worth $3,230,328.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

