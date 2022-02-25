Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.06.

Shares of TSE STLC traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.43. 331,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,409. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.90.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

