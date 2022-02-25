Stifel Nicolaus Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $56.50

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $56.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

EPR Properties stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

