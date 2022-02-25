Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $58.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Bally’s has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

