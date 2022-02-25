STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €48.00 ($54.55) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.45 ($57.33).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €36.69 ($41.69) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.14.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

