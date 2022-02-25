Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,168 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 785% compared to the average daily volume of 245 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dana by 104,025.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 66,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,576 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Dana by 16.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $213,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dana alerts:

NYSE DAN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Dana has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.