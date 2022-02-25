Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SVB Financial Group Put Options (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 574% compared to the average volume of 528 put options.

Shares of SIVB opened at $584.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $647.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock worth $23,661,845 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

