StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.