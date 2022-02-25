StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.20.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

