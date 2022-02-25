StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.20.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%.
About DAVIDsTEA (Get Rating)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.