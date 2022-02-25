StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDAP. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

