StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

