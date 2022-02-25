StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.51. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

