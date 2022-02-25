StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of IRCP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.
