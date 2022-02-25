StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

