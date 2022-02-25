StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.
