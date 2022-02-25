StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RealNetworks by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RealNetworks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,706 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RealNetworks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

