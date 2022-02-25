StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

