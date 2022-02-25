StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.