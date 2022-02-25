StockNews.com Downgrades Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of CL opened at $75.58 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

